I lead a quiet life. A trip to the grocery store once week is about the only time I come face-to-face with other people. A little over two weeks ago, my nice sister-in-law Rita gave Tom a mask for me. All I had before that was a bandana that didn’t really stay in place. Thank you, Rita.

So I do wear a face mask in stores. I noticed something that kind of made me wonder. Maybe it was just the time of day, or just a coincidence. I don’t know for sure.

Two weeks ago, when I was in the grocery store, over half of the other shoppers were wearing a mask, along with the employees.

Last week, the day after Governor Walz announced the loosening of the stay at home order, I went to the grocery store again.

Almost all of the employees had on face masks, but only one or two other shoppers were wearing one. The next day, I went to the hardware store to get some flowers. One other shopper had on a mask and no employees were wearing one. I went to a garden center in the country. I was the only person wearing a face mask. The place was not crowded, but there were customers.

When the governor announced the end of the stay at home order, it wasn’t because this virus thing is all over. It was because he feels the state has reached the place where if you get sick, there will be a hospital bed available for you.

This is not over. Cases will continue to increase. Some people will have it and never know it. Some people will get it and feel pretty sick. Some people will get it and be terribly sick. Some people will get it and die.

I wear a face mask because, just in case I have the virus and don’t know it, I don’t want to be the person that causes the death of some family’s loved one.

Do you wear a mask?