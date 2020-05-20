Also Rotary Club gets green light to move forward with $10K grant app for Carman Park adaptive playground equipment

Crookston Park Board approved a matching grant request this week for the Early Childhood Initiative to purchase two benches that will be placed in local parks, plus voted to let the Crookston Rotary Club move forward with their $10,000 grant application for adaptive playground equipment that is planned for Carman Park.

The ECI has submitted a request annually for several years for two benches and Parks & Rec matches their request.

Crookston Rotary has plans for an “all abilities” playground at Carman Park with adaptive equipment for all ages and ADA compliant. Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle added that the city had planned to put playground-inspired musical gadgets at Alexander Park, but felt it was too close to resident’s homes so they will be adding those to Carman as well.

If the Rotary’s grant is approved, they plan to add a multi-generational swing for two with face-to-face seats, ADA-accessible swing, ADA-compliant exercise station with a roof, and an ADA-compliant access ramp. Down the road, they’d like to add more playground equipment and encourage interested partners to reach out to them.

The club plans to add two Rotary benches to the Main Street Courtyard over the summer as well.

The Park Board also talked about city parks and playgrounds, campgrounds, available community garden plots, city employees, the cancellation of summer programs and activities and deciding not to hire summer season employees, and Parks & Rec’s response to COVID-19.

Crookston Community Swimming Pool manager Cody Brekken informed the board that they’re currently working on the pool showers, having floors power-washed and waxed, and are still waiting for the state’s pool reopening guidelines and curriculum.