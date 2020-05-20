Seneca Foods Corporation purchased the property from Del Monte Foods, Inc. for $2 million, with a sale date of April 30, 2020.

Rumors surrounding the sale of the Del Monte plant to Seneca Foods have swirled in the community for months. Some reported seeing trucks at the plant being loaded with various pieces of equipment. But city officials repeatedly reported there was no news on what might be happening with the plant.

In his monthly report two weeks ago, EDA Coordinator Kurk Kramer did confirm he’d had contact with a Seneca Foods representative regarding their purchase of the property. At that time, Kramer said there was nothing additional to report on the sale. He said it may be late summer or after the pack season before Seneca would provide information on their plan for the plant.

Last week, news broke in regional business publications that the sale was final.

Brown County property records confirm that Seneca Foods Corporation purchased the property from Del Monte Foods, Inc. for $2 million, with a sale date of April 30, 2020. The record indicates the sale includes two buildings built in 1930 and four more built in 1942, 1978, 1988, and 2002, respectively.

The corporate office of Seneca Foods, located in Marion, New York, did not respond to the Herald-Dispatch’s request for more information on plans for the property in Sleepy Eye.