On May 9, 2020 in Glencoe, Minnesota, Arnold Joseph Oie, at the age of 96, was called to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Prior to his passing, he had been surrounded by the love of his family. A small private family service will be held immediately with a celebration of life planned for August 10th at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake where everyone who loved Arnie can gather for fellowship to honor his blessed memory. Clergy Officiating: Dr. Tom C. Rakow.

Arnold was born on January 10, 1924 in Montevideo, MN. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1941, and attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis.

Arnold was an American patriot who served in World War II from 1943-1945. He was assigned to the 15th Air Force and became a member of a B17 crew that flew 33 missions based out of Italy as part of the 301st bombardment squadron.

He and his lifelong bride, Agnes Henstein, celebrated 72 years of marriage. Together, they raised 5 children in Granite Falls where they owned and operated Granite Furniture store for 40 years.

Arnold was an inquisitive, sweet man who enjoyed his work, music, the company of his loved ones, spending time at his lake cabin, visiting with friends, solving puzzles, and watching sports; especially Gophers, Twins, and Vikings games. He treated everyone like family and always had a word of encouragement to share.

He is survived by his wife: Agnes Oie; sister: Bernice Lofthus; his 4 children: Michael (Teresa), Rebecca Anderson (Peter), Matthew (Michelle), and Nathan (Heather); 6 grandchildren: Lucas Twedt, Nathan Anderson (Amanda), Zachary Twedt (Melissa), Jacob Oie, Haley Oie, Tanner Anderson; and 4 great grandchildren: Everett Twedt, Taylor Anderson, Violet Twedt, and Bennett Anderson; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Olaf and Petra Quall Oie; siblings: Alma, Olaf, Pauline Jerve, Olga Nelson, Connie Johnson, and Peter; his daughter Julie Oie Twedt, and his granddaughters; Rachel Twedt and Kelsey Oie.

