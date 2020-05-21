In accordance with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s executive order, CentraCare and Carris Health are resuming medically necessary procedures that were delayed due to preparation for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

That includes its operation in Redwood Falls.

Surgical teams will safely increase emergent and time sensitive procedures to meet patients’ needs.

As time goes on, CentraCare and Carris Health will continue to carefully expand to other types of cases, staying within the guidelines that have been set forth by the governor. However, these procedures will not be at pre-COVID-19 levels for some time, as staffing, equipment and inpatient bed availability will be limited.

“Medically necessary procedures will be prioritized using a scoring system developed by the American College of Surgeons based on patient acuity, safety, resources and more,” said Dr. Alan Olson, medical director of Carris Health - Redwood surgery. “The safety and well-being of our patients is our main priority. Procedures could be scaled back at any time if we feel it necessary to conserve resources."

Patients who are candidates for medically necessary and time sensitive procedures will be notified by their clinics. For patients who will undergo a procedure involving general anesthesia, COVID testing will be done, and the result must be negative before proceeding with surgery.

Over the past weeks, CentraCare and Carris Health have taken other measures to keep patients and staff safe, including universal masking, patient and staff screenings, visitor restrictions and intensive cleaning measures. Patients who have questions about up-coming procedures are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or connect through MyChart.

