Lester Haugen, age 74, of Granite Falls passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ren Villa Nursing Home in Renville, Minnesota. A Family Visitation will take place Thursday, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wang Lutheran Church in rural Maynard, Minnesota.

Lester Dean Haugen was born on May 13, 1946, in Granite Falls, the son of Joseph T. and Guida L. (Thorson) Haugen. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Wang Lutheran Church. Lester grew up near Sacred Heart and graduated in 1964 from Sacred Heart High School. Lester married Linda Kay in August of 1967 and they were blessed with three children, Lisa, Rick, and Sarah. Lester spent most of his life working as a tool and die machinist. Starting in 1970, he worked 33 years at Plews Manufacturing in Granite Falls. In the late 90’s began his own limo service which he enjoyed for about 3 years. He then moved to the St. Cloud area for a few years before retiring in 2009 and after that he returned to Granite Falls.

Lester had several special interests that showed his love for precision and details. He enjoyed wood working and restoring gas engines, including his Model A car and an old Ford tractor. Lester thrived on being a perfectionist and the fact that he could make all kinds of little gadgets ignited that enthusiasm. One could say Lester was very skilled and took much pleasure in mechanical things.

Lester is survived by three children, Lisa Benson of Willmar; Rick Haugen of Granite Falls, Sarah Haugen (boyfriend, Mike Jackson) of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Steven Haugen (special friend, Ashley Koehnen), Amber Benson (special friend, Tim Chelin), Randy (Jessica) Horejsi, April Daerda, Catie Kluver (special friend, Matt Wrobleski), Destiny Crosley; great grandchildren, Tylina, Savannah, Nevaeh, Glinda, Colton, Lennon; sister, Lorraine Stevens of Valentine, NE; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

Lester is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Guida Haugen; sister, Wanda and her husband, Doug.

