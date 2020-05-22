It is with profound regret that we must cancel the July 16-19, 2020 Watonwan County Fair. Our goal is to always support the community with the respect and responsibility for all attendees, workers, and volunteers. In these difficult times, it is for those same reasons, and with heavy hearts, the decision has been made to postpone the 143rd Watonwan County Fair. We know this is the correct decision for the Fair and to ensure the celebration can go on for the next 100 years . The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, and exhibitors is our first priority and always top of mind when making our decisions. We did not make this decision lightly. At each and every step we took into account not only the time and effort that goes into planning the fair, but also the impact on the economy of our area. However, with the uncertainty of the times, and unknown challenges or future guidelines we are unable to be fully confident in the fact that it will be safe to gather and celebrate at the end of July 2020. The board will be meeting on June 8th to discuss different plans for moving forward. We will be tossing ideas around for a shortened version of the fair in August. If anyone has any comments or concerns they would like to express, please email your ideas to dscraig71@gmail.com. With this decision made we can pivot our energy towards continued improvements on the Fairgrounds. Through efforts of our fair board members with assistance from our “friends of the fair”, we will be working on projects, and completing updates to the buildings and grounds. We thank you for your support and patience with us during this difficult time. We appreciate our financial supporters and continue to welcome any donations to assist in the improvements on the Fairgrounds. The Watonwan County Fair is typically held on the 3rd weekend of July in St. James, Minnesota. For all up to date information follow us on Facebook or go to our website www.watonwancountyfair.com