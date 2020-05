The Miss Sleepy Eye Eye Royalty participated in their first parade of the year Saturday, May 16.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Eye Royalty participated in their first parade of the year Saturday, May 16 — the “Sleepy Eye Community Celebration of Life” parade organized by Kathy and Nichole Krenz. Miss Sleepy Eye 2020 Maranda Braulick was all smiles despite the cool damp weather.