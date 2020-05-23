Around 30 cars parade around town, as people look on from their yards and driveways.

The Crookston Classic Cruisers this week continued with their weekly "Cruise Night" parades that they've done so far this spring, only this time, after doing a lap around the Villa St. Vincent, they headed west on U.S. Highway 2 and spent the evening in Fisher.

They filled a downtown street with parked classic cars and hot rods, and then paraded around basically every street in town, as dozens of people congregated in yards and driveways to wave and cheer them on.