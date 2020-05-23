Memorial Day 2020 is still on the calendar, but how the national holiday is observed this year is going to be different in locations across the U.S.

While traditional programs offered in communities each year are not being held May 25, 2020, those who host those programs were determined to do something.

So, in many cases, smaller commemorative events have been scheduled, with those in attendance abiding by the social distancing and group limit requirements established by the state.

In most cases, the public is not being encouraged to be present during the ceremonies, but to watch from inside their vehicles from a distance.

What follows is the information regarding scheduled Memorial Day programs:

• Melvin Daskam American Legion Post 38, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 38 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 38 are conducting a program beginning at 8:30 a.m. this coming Monday at the veterans memorial which is at Memorial Field in Redwood Falls (near the aquatic center).

• The Wabasso Legion will be holding a Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. to be held outside of the community center. The public is asked that if choose to attend that they stay in their vehicles, windows may be down. The public can either park in the lot south of the Wabasso Community Center or on Front Street.

• The Lucan American Legion will be honoring its dead with a roll call, gun salute and “Taps” at 7 p.m. outside of the community center in Lucan, with social distancing kept in mind.