Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire north of Crookston Monday evening after a lawnmower caught a homeowner's shed ablaze.

At approximately 5:27 p.m. deputies arrived to find thick, black smoke coming from a service door to an unattached metal shed. Crookston Fire Department distinguished the fire while deputies investigated learning that the owner was mowing lawn and put the lawn mower into the shed prior to noticing the smoke and calling 911.

It was determined that the lawn mower appeared to be the cause of the fire and was a total loss. Other equipment inside the shed sustained moderate damage, but the shed was able to be saved.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Also responding to the incident were the Crookston Area Ambulance and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.