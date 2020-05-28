The weather wasn't an issue for this year's Memorial Day service, which was held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Monday. The weather was fine, although a little on the cool side. That being said, the COVID-19 pandemic did alter the usual proceedings.

There were no white benches for spectators to sit on. Social distancing was the phrase of the day. Nearly all of the people who attended the service remained in their cars with their radios tuned in to KDMA, which broadcast the service live.

The MHS band did not play; instead, a recording of the Star Spangled Banner was played over a small speaker system. When the National Anthem ended, American Legion Post 59 Chaplain Lyle Henning gave the Invocation.

There was no politician on hand to give the traditional Memorial Day Address this year. Instead, after providing a few opening comments, Post 59 Comman­der Marvin Garbe gave the address.

Normally after the Memorial Day Address, the Montevideo High School would perform the Armed Forces Salute, but not this year.

Instead, Commander Garbe read the names of the Civil War, which was followed by Denise Turk, President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59, who read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae. McCrae was a Canadian physician who wrote the poem shortly after the Battle of Flanders Fields in World War I.

Commander Garbe then returned to the podium to read the Call of the roll of those who gave the Supreme Sacrifice during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam Conflict.

The Presentation of Wreaths, normally done by American Legion Unit 59 Girls Staters, was performed by Legion Auxiliary members Dianne Shimp and Teresa Berg-Christiansen.

The American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard gave the Salute to the Comrades Who Gave the Supreme Sacrifice, which was followed by the playing of Taps as performed by American Legion member Buck Jacobs, who played the bugle.

After some brief closing comments by Commander Garbe and a Benediction from Chaplain Henning, the Colors were retired and the program came to an end.

Although there may not have been as many people in attendance as in a normal year, the reason they gathered together remain­ed the same: all who were there gave honor to those who bravely and selflessly gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.