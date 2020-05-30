The graduation ceremony for the Redwood Valley High School Class of 2020 is being held this Sunday (May 31). The commencement exercises are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Due to limitations established by the state, the ceremony is going to look a lot different this year than it has in previous years.

This year’s event is going to be held in the parking lot of Redwood Valley schools, and only graduates and their immediate families are allowed to attend. Those families all must be in one vehicle, and no carpooling is being allowed.

Seniors are being allowed to decorate vehicles for the ceremony if they so choose. Nothing can block the vision of the driver, decorations must be secure and those decorations must be put on the vehicle prior to arriving at the school for the ceremony.

A suggested travel route has been offered for the seniors. From 12:25-12:50 p.m. seniors are encouraged to travel along Broadway to Veda Drive making a left turn and then turning right at the Methodist Church and following McPhail Drive past Reede Gray. Turning right onto Cook Street vehicles can follow that to the school parking lot.

Extended family and members of the community are encouraged to park along the route to honor the graduating class as they make their way to the ceremony. The parking lot is going to open at 12:30 p.m.

People are not permitted to exit their vehicle at any time before, during or after the graduation ceremony. (There are no restrooms that will be available.)

During the ceremony, which the public can hear on KLGR that day, a video screen will be set up to allow those attending the chance to view the ceremony, and recorded speeches will be presented by members of the senior class.

Following the ceremony, guests must leave the parking lot in order to ensure compliance with guidelines established by the Minnesota Department of Education.

According to Rick Jorgenson, Redwood Valley High School principal, this year’s senior class is a special group.

“Getting to know these students over the past four years has been a real pleasure,” explained Jorgenson. “This group is made up of polite, respectful, hard working and diligent students.”

Jorgenson added the staff has enjoyed working with them and were really hoping to have them in school again during the 2019-20 calendar year.

“This year has been difficult, but we are hoping to provide a memorable graduation ceremony for them,” Jorgenson explained, adding the students who graduate May 31 will do great things in their lives and it will be exciting to see where they go.