Classic Cruisers will stop by several local eateries during evening drive

The Crookston Ox Cart Days festival brought back their “Cruisin’ Out to Eat” promotion just in time for local restaurants reopening for outdoor dining and it gives the community a chance to not only patronize those businesses, but to have a chance to win a gift card or gift certificate from their favorite eatery.

The promo runs through Sunday, June 7 and people who venture out to eat or pick up food/drinks to-go simply post a photo of their order on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or “check in” at the business, and tag Crookston Ox Cart Days (or post directly in Facebook’s “Cruisin’ Out to Eat in Crookston” event page) for their chance to win. Don’t have social media? Text your name and photo to Jess at (701) 610-6454 or email crookstonoxcartdays@gmail.com.

“Cruisin’ Out to Eat” wouldn’t be complete without the Crookston Classic Cruisers who have their Thursday Cruise Night planned to make stops at the Crookston Inn/Scobey’s Pub & Grub, Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, I.C. Muggs/Mugoo’s, and the Irishman’s Shanty on the evening of June 4. Interested in joining the Cruisers? Meet by the Golf Terrace Motel Thursday by 6 p.m.

The August festival’s status is still on hold while they await word from the state about event guidelines. The committee will make an announcement about the festival on Tuesday, June 16.