In typical years, St. James High School graduation would take place inside the walls of the Event Center, with family, friends, and loved ones together.

2020 has not been the typical year.

This past Sunday, St. James High School graduated its class of 2020 in a unique fashion.



At 2 p.m. on Sunday, a link went live for a more traditional graduation ceremony, with Pomp and Circumstance introducing viewers to a slideshow of graduates, speeches from Superintendent Becky Cselovszki, Principal Karla Beck, and valedictorian Briar Lenz, as well as the slideshow of seniors and their baby pictures.

"Despite the fact that our graduates have not been here in school since March, and they are not here before me today as a class, that in no way diminishes the effort they have put forward into their education," said Cselovszki. "They have worked hard and stayed the course, which we greatly appreciate. They have experienced education in a senior year like none before."

Briar Lenz, the valedictorian for the class of 2020, also shared words to his fellow classmates:

"We won the lottery, but instead of receiving cash, we received the jackpot of pixelated zoom calls and slow internet connections. Throughout these last few months, we have faced challenges that we have never imagined happening."

By 3 p.m., cars had lined up, and graduates sported black caps and gowns accented with red stoles and white tassels— and occasionally the glimmer of gold honors cords— heard their names called as they walked across a makeshift stage in front of the Event Center.

A maximum of three cars were allowed in the parking lot at any point. Graduates, along with family members pulled up in front of the stage. Parents and/or guardians exited their vehicles. Students walked onto the stage as Principal Beck announced their names into the microphone. Parents/guardians of the graduate then handed their graduate their diploma, followed by a quick photo op on the stage.

After one car exited the lot, another car would pull up, and the process repeated from Alejandra Acevedo Trujillo to Emma Zender, and every graduate in between.

Crowds arrived early and gathered across the street to cheer for grandchildren, cousins, friends, brothers, sisters, and loved ones as their names were called.