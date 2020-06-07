As of June 2, the meal distribution program through the Redwood Area School District (RASD) came to an end.

Beginning this coming Tuesday (June 9) through Aug. 14, RASD will start the new summer food service program.

Meals will be offered Monday through Friday with the exception of July 3 and July 6 (no meals are being provided on those days).

Meals will be provided to all children, ages one to 18 years of age.

The meals are provided free of charge.

This program is offered on a “first come, first served” basis.

Meals (including lunch and breakfast the next day) will be provided at Reede Gray Elementary School in Redwood Falls with curbside pickup at the early childhood entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who plan to pick up more than 10 meals at a time, are asked to call before 9 a.m. on the day they plan to pick up the meals to arrange a pick-up time.

Those who are picking up more than 20 meals at a time, are asked to call at least 24 hours in advance to arrange a pick-up time.

Call (507) 644-7013 to make arrangements for either of the above situations.

For more information, visit www.redwoodareaschools.com.