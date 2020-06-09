At the start of Tuesday's meeting, the St. James City Council honored James and Evelyn Hermoe with the Good Neighbor Award for their service and willing to act in a positive manner to the St. James community.

Mayor Sturm challenged St. James residents to honor the hard work of the Hermoe's by picking up a piece of trash daily.

"If everyone would join them in picking up one piece of debris daily, we would have 4,500 less pieces of debris daily in our community," said Mayor Gary Sturm. "Because of their commitment to our city and our community, as a community, we are thankful for your service."

Ahead of last week's COVID-19 testing at the St. James Armory, the Hermoe's walked Armstrong Blvd. picking up trash to make the city cleaner.

In regular business, the council approved a farmer's market at the Plaza de St. James every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m where vendors from the Madelia area hope to set up.

The requirements to be in the farmer's market is to be a part of the chamber association and pay a $25 fee to the Chamber of Commerce. Vendors are required to bring their own tables and tents to set up.

The city also announced approved the closure of the pool for the 2020 season per the recommendation of the park board.

With the closure, the city will now use funds to work on upgrading the pool, including sandblasting the base of the pool.

Also among the council's agenda was the approval for outdoor cafes for bars and restaurants to have their businesses open.

"Just showing the support that the city has for our businesses to stay open as they can," said City Manager Amanda Glass. "It's a unique situation and we're here to help them by providing these outdoor cafes."

The city has already reached out to Hometown Cafe, Lupe's Mexican Grill, and Encore Cafe. Tables are already set up behind Hometown Cafe.

The Eagles Club and American Legion have declined. The VFW had not responded as of Tuesday night.

The resolution would stay in effect until October 31st.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for June 16th at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Building.

Other items:

- Approve resignation of LeeAnn Nibbe after 46 years

- Approve airport bid of just under $750,000 from M.R. Paving & Excavating as part of the cities upgrade layout plans for the airport. 90% of the funds is guaranteed to be federal.

- Approve Intrusion Alarm Request at water plant