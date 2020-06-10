IDEAg Group LLC., which is owned by the American Farm Bureau Federation, producers of Minnesota Farmfest and Dakotafest, has cancelled both farm shows for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We announce this decision with great disappointment, but the well-being of our exhibitors, attendees, staff, volunteers and their families is paramount,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We understand the impact this has on the ag community, but, simply put, it is the right decision to make in these uncertain times.”

Farmfest, which was scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Redwood County, has served farmers and the agriculture community for 38 years.

Dakotafest, which was scheduled for Aug. 18-20 in Mitchell, S.D., was set to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

IDEAg management confirms that aspects of each show will be made available to attendees virtually this year, including the Farmfest political forums.

“The Farmfest political forums are a highly anticipated part of our annual event, especially for the state’s ag industry and in this important election year,” said Melissa Sanders Carroll, executive director, IDEAg. “Providing people a virtual opportunity to learn about and participate in the issues that directly impact their farms, lives and families is essential to us.”

Next year’s show dates have been set. Farmfest will be Aug. 3-5, 2021, and Dakotafest is slated for Aug. 17-19, 2021.

Visit Farmfest.com and Dakotfest.com for more information about 2020 virtual event activities as well as information about the 2021 shows.