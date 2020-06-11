The Milroy Irish exploded for 20 runs on 13 hits en route to a 20-4 seven-inning rout of Aurora, S.D. in recent amateur baseball action.

The Irish battled Aurora in a cross state game June 7 and posted a impressive win as the Irish bats continue to stay red hot.

Starter Cody Mather picked up the win with nine strikeouts, and he didn’t allow a hit.

The Irish were led by Dominic Dolan batting 5-for-6 with three doubles and four RBI.

Anthony Dolan broke the Irish one game record with six walks.

The team has also announced it will be playing against the Bird Island Frogs June 12 at Irish Yard for its first home baseball game in the 2020 Baseball season. The game set for 7 p.m. with a free movie to follow. The State of Minnesota board has opened up baseball for teams that have written approval to play on their fields. The Irish Yard is a private park that has been approved to play baseball. Organizers will adhere to the CDC requirements for serving food and requirements to maintain proper social distancing. The Irish Yard has a capacity of 1,500-plus with more than acres of land to make everyone safe. The Irish Yard will also host a movie night, with the playing of "The Sandlot" after the game on its new media board. This is a free movie and will be serving brats, beer and burgers. Both teams will respect the health and safety guidelines provided by the state and post the rules in each dugout.

The Irish (3-0) are also scheduled play June 13 at Brandon Valley with a 2 p.m. start.