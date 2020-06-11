In his first year as St. John Lutheran School principal, Todd Brassow could never have imagined how things ended.

Yet, despite uncertainties and challenges, Brassow believes the Christian school in Redwood Falls had a “very successful” year from the first to the last day.

According to Brassow, the school grew both professionally and spiritually during the 2020-21 year.

For Brassow, one of the highlights of the year was the fact that St. John Lutheran School had its accreditation renewed through MNSAA (Minnesota Non-Public State Accrediting Association), which is a challenging process that ensures the quality of education at St. John.

This was accomplished in the fall of this school year.

“Another highlight would be the addition of another classroom in the school building and the success of our brand new student academic support program, which serviced 28 students with one-on-one assistance in reading, math, organizational skills and more,” added Brassow.

This year’s eighth-grade class showed good leadership with its choice of the theme passage for this school year. – Psalm 27:1 - “The Lord is my light and my salvation - whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life - of whom shall I be afraid?”

“This class will be missed as they have a variety of fun personalities and great athletic abilities,” explained Brassow.

According to Brassow, “St. John is blessed with great parents and a hard-working faculty. We had many curve balls thrown our way, but the Lord lead us the entire way and our students heard God’s word throughout this time of social distancing. We are working on a plan in case distance learning is needed in the fall.

“One goal of ours is to take the workload off of parents and create lessons that build our students’ independence. We are going to do everything we can to get our students back in our classrooms. We will continue to pray that education is close to normal in the fall.”

Brassow indicated that the faculty held strong to the mission statement of “making disciples of Jesus Christ through the word and a Christ-centered curriculum.”

Brassow indicated he is already looking forward to next year.

