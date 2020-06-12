Alexa Steffl and Lauren Hoffmann were chosen as Sleepy Eye Lions Students of the Year.

Since 1958 the Lions Club has been recognizing a Student of the Month during the school year from both Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s and Sleepy Eye High School. At the conclusion of each school year, a Student of the Year is also selected from the previous Student of the Month winners from each school.

The Lions motto is, “We Serve.” Winners are chosen based on their involvement and service to the community and their school. Applicants complete an application in the fall detailing their involvement in school, community, and church activities along with any leadership positions they have held, leisure activities that interest them, and their work experience. Lastly, they detail their future plans, personal values and strengths, and who their greatest influence in life has been. These applications show the values of the student and what is important to them.

The Sleepy Eye Lions Club has named Alexa Steffl from Sleepy Eye High School and Lauren Hoffmann from Sleepy Eye St. Mary's as the Sleepy Eye Lions Students of the Year. They will receive a Sleepy Eye Lions Club plaque along with a $250 scholarship.

Since 1917, Lions have strengthened communities through humanitarian projects and hands-on service. Lions International is the largest service organization in the world. Their 1.4 million members around the world perform valuable service in over 200 countries around the globe. Lions are friends, family, and neighbors who share a core belief: community is what we make it.