At the end of May, Sleepy Eye FFA officers held their first meeting of the new year. The students, with help from their advisors Mrs. Hoffmann, Mrs. Klontz, Mr. Manderfeld, and summer intern James Mathiowetz, discussed new summer activities, and came up with the chapter’s theme for the year.

Due Covid-19, the officers met in two different groups to follow group size guidelines and social distancing.

The new 2020-2021 theme is: “FFA is Home… Together our FFA Family makes a Difference!”

The 2020-21 Sleepy Eye FFA officer team includes: Morgan Hoffmann (President), McKenna Doctor (1st Vice President), Brennen Meyer (2nd Vice President), Maddison Helget (Secretary), Adam Johnson (Treasurer), Katelyn Capacia (Reporter), Carmen Lendt (Reporter), Presley Bauer (Student Advisor), Gracie Sellner (Student Advisor), Alex Joramo (Sentinel), Nayzeth Luna (Historian), and Leisha Martinez (Historian).

During the meeting, officers did activities to get to know each other and to learn to communicate better with one another. The officers also chose shirt designs for the upcoming year. The team is really excited to serve their community and their chapter this coming year, as well as become better leaders.