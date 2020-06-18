Carris Health has announced the selection of Carnie Allex as administrator for Carris Health - Redwood in Redwood Falls effective July 13, 2020.

“Carnie’s expertise and leadership ability propelled her to the top of the search process led by CentraCare and Carris,” said Mike Schramm, Carris Health Co-CEO.

Allex currently serves as the executive director of clinical support services for Carris. She previously served as pharmacy director at Rice Hospital and started her career as a pharmacist at Page Snyder Drug in Olivia.

Allex attended SDSU in Brookings where she earned her bachelors and doctorate in pharmacy.

“I am thrilled to be joining a team of talented staff and clinicians in Redwood,” said Allex.

Allex lives in Danube with her husband and three children. She is active in her community as a Renville County West school board member 2013-present (currently board chair) and a member of the local Junior Olympic volleyball board. She is also a Sunday School teacher, tone chimes choir member and vice-president of a women’s group.