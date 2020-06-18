The funeral service for Kenneth “Ken” Naab, 83, of Wood Lake, took place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

The family will be available to greet attendees in the church parking lot prior to the service. The funeral service will be live streamed and recorded for future viewing. Interment with military honors will follow the service at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Kenneth Leonard Naab was born on April 2, 1937, in Posen Township to Walter and Hulda (Zimmer) Naab. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Wood Lake High School. Ken enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 – 1963. He was united in marriage to Judith “Judy” Onberg on July 25, 1959, in Hanley Falls. The couple farmed and raised their family in Wood Lake. Ken was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing and bowling. He was a member of the American Legion.

Ken died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence in Wood Lake.

He is survived by his children Merry (and Dennis) Leerssen of Buffalo, Julie (and Tom) Sando of Marshall, Wes (and Jody) Naab of Wood Lake, grandchildren Becka (and Seth) Bohlmann, Jacob Leerssen, Aaron Leerssen, Jace Sando, Dillan Sando (and Chantel), Andrew (and Tracy) Neville, Derek (and Danielle) Naab, Kailey (and Jacob) Louwagie, Austin Naab, great-grandchildren Gideon, Eleanor, Domonic, Ali and Layla, brother Dennis (and Delores) Naab of Wood Lake, sisters-in-law Marion Naab of Marshall and Marjean Naab of Redwood Falls, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy and brothers Orlean and Harlan.

Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo, Minnesota - 507.925.4145 www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com