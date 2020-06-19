Superintendent John Cselovszki told the school board that he is working on a plan for starting school in the fall.

At the June 10 meeting of the District 84 Board of Education, Superintendent John Cselovszki told the board that he is working on a plan for starting school in the fall. He said the Minnesota Department of Education has issued guidance instructing schools to make plans for three scenarios: return students to school, following the most current CDC and MDH guidelines; return students to school implementing a hybrid model (a combination of in school and at home); and no students return to school buildings, implement a distance learning model.

Cselovszki said he finds the hybrid model most difficult to carry out; he prefers either all in school or all distance learning. However, he said he is working on all three plans in conjunction with his school cabinet — the business manager, H.S. Principal, Facilities Director, Food Service Director, Community Ed. Director, Activities Director, Technology Coordinator, both elementary and high school Curriculum Coordinators, H.S. Counselor, Interventionists, and the two Professional Learning Community leaders.

Cselovszki said MDE and MDH will announce a decision the week of July 27. “In my opinion, that is too late, even for the schools that do not start early like we do,” he said. Cselovszki said he will communicate this concern with MDE.

Cselovszki also reported the school is opening up as much as possible, for instance AD Cory Haala is leading athletic conditioning outside; summer school will have two sessions (morning and afternoon); and CARES Act dollars are coming to the school district for technology expenses to provide distance learning, including funds for St. Mary’s School.

District Business Manager Amanda Boomgarden reviewed the 2020-21 budget, which was approved with other action items.

Action items approved:

•Resignations — Laura Klass, elementary paraprofessional; Tim Hoffmann as softball co-head coach.

•Migrant Summer School and Summer School staff.

•Family Facilitator contract with Brown County Human Services.

•Award food service contract to Taher Inc. for 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

•Notice of Filing dates for election to the school board, July 28 to Aug. 11. Cselovszki said the terms of Jeremy Domeier, Joleen Dittbenner, and Darla Remus are up.

The board decided not to hold a board retreat this summer. The next board meeting is July 8.