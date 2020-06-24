Lela Coulter, 98, of Maynard, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at CCM Health.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25, at Maynard Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. Beverly Crute officiating. Following the guidelines put forth by the state seating will be limited. Friends and family will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. A prayer service will begin at 6:45 p.m. Following the guidelines put forth by the state, family and friends are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you are not comfortable coming inside to pay respects, please drive up to the front door where family can greet you.

Lela Coulter was born on Feb. 24, 1922, in Wisconsin to George and Elsie (Hodge) Pray. The family would move several times before settling in the Montevideo area where Lela attended Montevideo High School. She was united in marriage to Ralph McDougal. Sadly Ralph was killed in WWII. She was then united in marriage to Ralph Coulter on July 7, 1946, in Kerkoven. Ralph and Lela would live their whole life in the rural Maynard area where Ralph was a farmer. Lela had 6 children.

Lela joined the Maynard Presbyterian Church in 1946. She was active in the Ladies Aid serving as president and treasurer for the organization. She also served as an Elder in the church. Lela was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Lela enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and baking. Many of her friends at Home Front would seek her out to help with the daily puzzles and she was always sharing books and magazines with others. Family will forever remember her baking. When family and friends would stop at her house she always had some sort of bake good to share with them. She loved that she could pass down her love of making donuts to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lela is survived by her children, Robert (and Diane) Coulter, of Rochester, Wayne Coulter, of Maynard, Lois (and Mark) Soine, of Montevideo, eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Ralph; sons, Richard Earl McDougal, Ralph Gordon McDougal; daughter, Lora May, in infancy; brothers, Ronald, Donald, Raymond and Lloyd Pray; sisters, Charolotte (Lottie) McDougal, Adeline Gerber, Marie Coulter, and Viola Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Diane Harguth Coulter.

May her memory be blessed.

Arrangements by Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Please visit www.andersontebeest.com to sign the online guest book.