Tom Erickson, 78, formerly of Dawson, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Graveside Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Dawson. Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson.

Walter Thomas Erickson was born in Hennepin County Nov. 13, 1941, and adopted in 1947, by Ellsworth and Olga (Utheim) Erickson. He grew up in Dawson and graduated from Dawson High School in 1959. Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years. He was united in marriage to Judith Kohlman in 1965, they later divorced. Tom worked as an over-the-road truck driver. He was united in marriage to Karen Greseth in May of 1977. They moved back to a farm outside of Dawson and then to town in 1985. In addition to trucking, Tom also drove for Prairie 5. He enjoyed researching family history and working on the family tree. Tom also enjoyed war history and watching documentaries on TV.

He is survived by three children, Kay Erickson, and Bruce (and Vonnie) Erickson, all of Montevideo, and Adam (and Vicky) Erickson, of Nicollet; two step-children, Craig (and Michelle) Erickson, of Kasota, and Steve (and Wendy) Trandahl, of North Mankato; 15 grandchildren. Joshua Lokken, Casandra (and Terry) Sannerud, Isaac Lokken, Tyler Lokken, Natasha (and Carlos) Isaguirre, Samantha (and Ken) Rucker, Brett Erickson, Nicole (fiance, Logan Knoshal) Erickson, Joseph (fiancee, Michelle Rakowski) Erickson, Christopher Erickson, Abby Trandahl, Jason Trandahl, Hunter Erickson, Landyn Erickson, and Bradey Erickson; nine great-grandchildren: Josephine, Kinsley, Eliana, Lucas, James, Jaden, Valentina, Emma, and Noah; sister, Mary Kvam, of Minneapolis; half-sister, Sherry Pettijohn of, Kadoka, S.D.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Karen Erickson (2018); brother, Kenny Erickson; and nephew, Gregory Erickson.