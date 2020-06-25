The Milroy Irish improved to 8-0 on the season with a pair of victories over the weekend.

The Irish battled New Ulm in its most competitive game of the season June 19, grabbing an early 6-0 lead after five innings and holding on late for the win.

Cody Mather went 5 2/3 innings to pick up the victory, and Kenny Morris earned the save.

Ben Heichel went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, Jake Plaetz was 2-for-3, Zac Cain went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI and Dominic Dolan was 2-for-5.

The Irish then held off Pipestone 5-3 in a Gopher League match-up in a Sunday afternoon game (June 21).

Newcomer Jack Bly had an outstanding debut on the mound for the Irish, going seven innings and allowing just one hit while striking out 11.

Beau Priegnitz would allow two runs in the eighth in relief, but Heichel would come in and pick up the save.

Dominic Dolan and Anthony Dolan both had two hits for the Irish who finished with nine hits compared to just four for Pipestone.