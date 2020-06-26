On June 25, 2020, the Lamberton Police Department was called to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to investigate a theft that occurred.

It was determined that in the early morning hours someone entered the church and removed the tabernacle from the altar of the church, along with several silver and copper serving glasses.

The estimate of the stolen items plus damage exceeds $8,000.

The Lamberton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this investigation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Lamberton Police Department at (507) 828-9707 or the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department at (507) 637-4036.

- Image courtesy of the Diocese of New Ulm Web site