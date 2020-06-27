Wilder Pageant officials have announced they will be hosting a free Laura event online in lieu of the live summer production “Fragments of Dream.”

To satisfy both audience and devout theater folk, officials are creating “Laura’s Prairie Summer”, which is a series of six Facebook Live programs with a mix of live and recorded scenes, contests, pioneer crafts and interviews with some of the most respected authorities on the life and writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

These celebrations of theater and Laura Ingalls will start at 7 p.m. and will be live starting July 10. Five more episodes will follow on July 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.

There is no charge to watch, but donations to help keep the Wilder Outdoor Theater in Walnut Grove alive or to contribute to school scholarships for young actors and actresses is encouraged as the public is able.

Due to this unforeseen and unique opportunity, these programs will try new scenes and ask actors and audience for feedback as the Wilder Pageant looks to develop a refreshed show for the future.

The schedule of online events includes:

• July 10 – “Laura’s Prairie Summer: Episode One: A New Home and Dancing in the Blizzard.”

• July 11 – “Laura’s Prairie Summer: Episode Two: Playing Games and Grasshoppers.”

• July 17 – “Laura’s Prairie Summer: Episode Three: Welcome Home, The Central Truth and Lemon Pie.”

• July 18 – Laura’s Prairie Summer: Episode Four: “Brotherly Love, Missed Opportunity and Town Council.”

• July 24 – “Laura’s Prairie Summer: Episode Five: Justice with No Peace and Under the Stars.”

• July 25 – “Laura’s Prairie Summer: Episode Six: Vanity Takes the Cake and Making Laura’s Dream.” To learn more visit the Wilder Pageant Web site online at walnutgrove.org.

