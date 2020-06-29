After a blowout loss to begin the season, the Mt. Lake Lakers returned to Veterans Field on Sunday, and behind a rain-shortened shutout from Andrew Hirsch, earned their first victory against Lakefield.

The Lakers jump-started their offense in the bottom of half of the second inning. Derek Harder opened the inning with a single to right and was followed up by an infield single from Zach Spinks. A walk to Corey Maras loaded the bases with no outs.

Tyler Duerkson singled to left to score Harder, but Spinks was cut down at the plate trying to tack on another run.

Jacob Brey reached with a fielder's choice and Blake Spinks reached via walk to reload the bases for Lucas Anderson.

As the low rolling of thunder and threat of rain approached Veterans Field, Anderson's bat provided some lightning, belting a bases-clearing double to left, extending the lead to 4-0.

Hirsch scattered leadoff singles in both the third and fourth inning and worked his way out of a first and third one-out jam in the fifth.

Hirsch led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk. Singles from Harder and Zach Spinks once again loaded the bases with no outs.

A wild throw from Taylor Christopher allowed Wyatt Westcott— who courtesy ran for Hirsch—to score. A passed ball, wild pitch, and error allowed three more Lakers to score, making it an 8-0 contest.

Hirsch dealt a 1-2-3 sixth and worked around an error in the seventh before rain halted play in the bottom frame.

The righty hurler gave up four hits and struck out four over 7.0 innings. At the dish, Hirsch walked twice and singled.

Harder also chipped in offensively with a pair of hits in four tries.