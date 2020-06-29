2020 United Way of Crookston grant recipient Hospice of the Red River Valley showed their thanks in a YouTube video.

Here’s what they had to say about their services:

“Because of the United Way of Crookston, Hospice of the Red River Valley provides grief support to anyone who needs it. Through one-on-one visits, phone calls, support groups, mailings, resources and helpful literature. We also offer seasonal classes that incorporate creative arts and nature. We even offer workshops just for children. The United Way of Crookston generosity helps us fulfil our mission. Thank you!”

“If you’re living with a life-limiting illness, Hospice of the Red River Valley can help. When you’re ready to learn more, contact us. We’ll visit with you at a time convenient for you, free of charge. If hospice care is right for you, we will do the follow-up work, including contacting your doctor, starting the necessary paperwork and arranging a visit with a hospice nurse.”