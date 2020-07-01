The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council will be holding a Teaching Artist Roster Program (TARP) training series in August 2020.

TARP will be held Thursdays and Mondays in August 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, and 24, 2020 from 6:30 to 9pm.

All trainings are virtual/remote due to the pandemic. Computer connection and internet are essential to participate.

Jane Anderson of Thief River Falls has experience leading our previous cohorts and will be leading participants through engaging materials and interesting discussions about the value of artists residencies.

Qualified individuals live within Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington, Red Lake, and Roseau counties in Minnesota and within 60 miles of our regional boundaries extending into North Dakota and Canada.

You can go on-line and complete the application in our NWMAC online grants system here. Or go to www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org. Please apply by July 31! This is free to attend.