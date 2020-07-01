The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2020. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The five colleges within University of Minnesota Duluth are:

• College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

• College of Liberal Arts (CLA)

• Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

• Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

• School of Fine Arts (SFA)



Crookston, MN

• Ethan M Christopherson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts, Communication B A

• Alyssa N Fee, Senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology B S

• Jaeden A Lizakowski, Junior, Labovitz School of Bus & Econ, Marketing B B A

Univ. Northern Colorado

The following local student(s) have been named to the 2019-20 Dean's List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado:

• Megan Frisk, Crookston MN

Students who earned this distinction earned a combined GPA of a 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.