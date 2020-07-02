Last week Colleen Braun had a surprise announcement — she was selling her Anytime Fitness franchises.

Last week Colleen Braun had a surprise announcement — she was selling her Anytime Fitness franchises in Sleepy Eye and Springfield to Trevor and Erin Wittwer of Redwood Falls. The sale was complete on July 1.

The Wittwers also own Functional Fitness and FF24 in Redwood Falls and were ready to expand their involvement in the fitness industry in the area.

Trevor has a degree in Exercise Science from Gustavus Adolphus College and also spent a couple years playing professional basketball in Germany. He said in addition to the workout Anytime Fitness members currently experience, he will also offer coaching services.

“Our goals are to be hands-on at Anytime Fitness. We are excited to be a part of the community,” said Trevor. “We value relationships and want to help people be healthier.”

The Wittwers will keep the current staff employed and Angel Gessner will continue as club manager.

Asked about her plans, Braun said she’s working on a certificate in life and health coaching and will continue her efforts to help others meet their healthy living goals.