The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) and 20 other state medical societies urge public and private leaders across the state to require the wearing of face masks or face coverings in order to help control the spread of COVID-19.

“Minnesota is seeing improvements in COVID-19 cases, but the threat of this virus is not over,” said Keith Stelter, MD, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, which represents more than 10,000 physicians and physicians-in-training. “The medical benefits of wearing a mask are clear – a mask helps reduce virus transmission, particularly by individuals who are sick but have no symptoms and by individuals who have been infected but do not yet show any symptoms. Masks are also safe to wear.”

Like staying home when one is sick, covering a cough, practicing social distancing and washing hands, wearing a mask is an important part of the COVID-19 prevention toolbox that should be broadly adopted.

“Statewide use of masks now in all indoor settings and on public transportation can help Minnesota avoid the resurgence of cases that is happening in many other states and avoid a backwards turn of the dial,” added Stelter.

The MMA and other state medical society organizations call on state, local and business leaders to help all Minnesotans do the right thing to practice good health and support communities – no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.

Learn more at mnmed.org.

- Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain