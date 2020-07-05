FFA members help with project.

On Tuesday, June 23, from 3 to 6 p.m., approximately 36,564 pounds of food was distributed to 554 Brown County families and the Sleepy Eye Public lunch program. The fresh food given out was a dairy box, a produce box, and a meat box. Items inside included lettuce, celery, onions, apples, oranges, baby carrots, radishes, potatoes, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, milk, cheese, yogurt, bacon, chicken patties, and chicken hot dogs.

Volunteers for the event included 12 Sleepy Eye FFA members, 3 FFA advisors and summer intern, Trinity Lutheran Church members, Sleepy Eye Food Shelf board members, Mark Thomas Co. employees, Miss Sleepy Eye and Princesses, as well as several other community members and the Sleepy Eye Police Department.

FFA Advisor Mary Hoffmann said, “The Sleepy Eye FFA was more than happy to help with this amazing service project. Covid has been hard on everyone and to be able to redistribute this fresh food to members of our community and county makes me so proud to be a part of it!”

Morgan Hoffmann, Sleepy Eye FFA President said, “It was cool to work with so many other volunteers in our Sleepy Eye community to help those in need. One of the main goals of the Sleepy Eye FFA is service and we were more than willing to help with this project.”

The food that was given out was part of a $3 billion USDA Food Box program. The USDA bought it from regional and local distributors, who bought it from farmers who didn't have any place to distribute it because of closings of restaurants due to COVID-19. They partnered with Second Harvest Heartland to get it into the hands of those who could use it.