The Crookston Rotary Club recently held its end of the year banquet and passing of the gavel ceremony at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center, and welcomed Bob Magsam as the 2020-2021 Club President.

Outgoing President Jess Bengtson handed out awards for Community Service, Volunteer of the Year, Gold Standard, Service Above Self and Rotarian of the Year.





• 2020 Community Service Award - Megan Gangl

• 2020 Gold Standard Award - Laurie Stahlecker

• 2020 Service Above Self Award - Don Cavalier

• 2020 Volunteer of the Year - Mary Cavalier

• 2020 Rotarian of the Year - Krista Proulx