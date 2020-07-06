There are about 1.4 million licensed anglers in Minnesota.

About 500,000 people are estimated to have gone fishing on Minnesota’s opening day.

Minnesota has 11,842 lakes, 5,400 of which are considered fishing lakes.

There are more than 18,000 miles of fishable rivers and streams, including 3,800 miles of trout streams.

The average annual expenditure per angler in Minnesota is about $1,500.

Although not every kind of fish lives everywhere, 162 species of fish can be found in Minnesota waters.

Fishing contributes $2.4 billion to the state’s economy in direct retail sales, ranking Minnesota third in the nation for angler expenditures.

Fishing supports nearly 35,500 Minnesota jobs.

Minnesota ranks second in resident fishing participation at 32 percent, which is second only to Alaska.

Most resident anglers are from urban areas. However, a higher percentage of people living in rural Minnesota fish compared to the percentage of people living in urban areas who fish.

Males account for 65 percent of fishing license holders. Females account for 35 percent.

Significantly more time is spent fishing on lakes than on rivers and streams.

The average Minnesota angler spends 15 days fishing each year.

Walleye are the most sought-after fish in Minnesota, followed by northern pike and muskie combined, then panfish, bass, crappie and trout.

- Image courtesy of the Minnesota DNR Web site