On Tuesday afternoon, third-grade teachers Kristine Friesen, Jill Taylor, and Kerry Tonsager dropped off gift bags to all 70 third grade students, containing fun activities and games for the students complete during the summer.

In early May, Friesen, Taylor, and Tonsager created a Donor's Choose grant for around $2,300 for the gift bags for each of the students in third grade. By May 24th, the request had been fully funded by local businesses and individuals, including a $1,000 donation from Downs Food Group, and a $200 from Pioneer Bank.

The fundraiser was appropriately named "Covid-19 Won't Stop Us- Summer Learning Here We Come!"

On Tuesday, Friesen, Taylor, and Tonsager traveled across the county and surrounding areas to deliver the gift bags.

"Our school year ends on May 29, 2020," the request reads. "For most students prior to Covid-19, this was a monumental day for students to celebrate their accomplishments throughout the year, feel confident in their skills, and head off into summer to play! This year, May 29th will be different for our third graders."

"Through this project, 70 third grade students will receive a summer learning care package to continue their learning and support their mental health."

The gift bag contains a summer bridge activities book, pencils, colored pencils, journals, dominoes, a deck of card, sidewalk chalk, Play-Doh, bubbles, Fun Dip, and freezies.

"It's hard not to want to hug them," said Friesen. "They want to hug you too. It's just fun to see them smile and in person. It's fun their excitement."

"I think it's a really good mix of things in the bag for them to do," said Taylor. "You have academic stuff but also fun stuff."

DonorsChoose has funded over 1.7 million classroom project requests since 2000. DonorsChoose has raised over $975,034,641, and helped over 40 million students, 84,000 schools, and 588,000 teachers.