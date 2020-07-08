David “Dave” Reck, who grew up in rural Danube and graduated from Danube High School before leaving for college and a career in the United Sates Air Force, recently retired from the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools in California.

Reck enlisted in the Air Force May 26, 1966 during the height of the Vietnam War and was later commissioned as a second lieutenant. His initial officer assignments included work with the Titan II missile and as a maintenance officer for the Titan II and Minuteman III weapon systems.

While at strategic air command headquarters, he shepherded the installation of a new Titan II guidance system and later served as the executive to the chief of staff.

His following assignments included five years on the air staff at the Pentagon and another five years at the ballistic missile office at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, Calif., where his focus was on logistics support to the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile force.

He retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel in 1993.

Following his 27 years in the military, Reck transitioned to a role with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools where he began another 27-year career.

During his tenure with the county office of education, he started in the facilities planning department and later as director of business support services for an organization with close to 2,000 employees.

Reck helped oversee the construction and maintenance of an unprecedented number of administrative facilities, schools and classrooms, including 78 school construction projects that consisted of 218 classrooms, five medical therapy units and three educational service and learning centers.

County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said Reck’s career with the organization has been stellar.

“Dave Reck leaves an unmatched legacy in San Bernardino County with the numbers of special education and alternative education classrooms, school sites and administrative service facilities that were completed during his tenure,” Alejandre said. “His extraordinary work has truly benefitted the students of San Bernardino County. We wish him well, as he transitions to his next career as a Minnesota farmer.”

In his retirement, Reck plans to return to Minnesota where he has assumed responsibility for his family’s farm, parts of which were homesteaded in 1873.