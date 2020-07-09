Climax Public Library is open again, too.

The Crookston Public Library has opened with adjusted hours after its building was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The library will be offering service while maintaining social distance, sanitation procedures and more based on the following schedule:



Monday 10-6

Tuesday 10-8

Wednesday 10-8

Thursday 10-6

Friday 10-5

Saturday 10-2



While the library building was closed to the public a number of new services were introduced, including adding Wireless Hotspots to its collection.



Wireless Hotspots are portable internet access devices that allow you to connect to a WiFi network using your computer, smartphone or another device at home or while on-the-go. Customers can check out Wireless Hotspots the same way they would check out a book or DVD, with a 14 day loan period and two possible auto-renewals if no one else has requested it. To request a device, place a hold on a wireless hotspot in the library’s catalog, or call the library for assistance.



Another addition to the library's services is access to hoopla, allowing cardholders to stream popular movies and TV shows and download eBooks and eAudiobooks. Get started at larl.org/ebooks.



Climax Public Library Announces Reopening, New Wireless Hotspots and Streaming Service



The Climax Public Library has opened with adjusted hours after its building was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The library will be offering Express Service (allowing one customer or family in the building at the time and maintaining social distance, sanitation procedures and more) based on the following schedule:



Monday 4-8

Tuesday 1-6

Thursday 1-8



About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.