Last Wednesday, Watonwan County Health, in partnership with officials with the State Emergency Operations Center, tested 611 residents for COVID-19. May's testing through the Minnesota National Guard yielded a total of 596 tests over three days and 27 positive cases. A total of 22 positives from the testing in Madelia were confirmed by Watonwan County Health on Monday. Wednesday's tests were facilitated at Madelia High School. A total of 486 people had pre-registered to get tested. "We wanted to get as many registrations as we could because that keeps the flow going nicely so we don't have any bottlenecks," said Naomi Ochsendorf, Watonwan County Human Services Director. The idea of free testing sites comes from the spike in cases in Watonwan County over the last two weeks, admits Oschendorf. "Planning started last Monday," said Ochsendorf. "We noticed the uptick in cases. We have regular communication with the Minnesota Department of Health and identified Watonwan County as a hotspot. They asked us if we wanted to do mass testing and we said absolutely." Since June 16th, the last day the county has registered zero new cases, Watonwan County has seen its cases jump from 98 to 173 on June 24th, to 206 on July 1st, to 240 as of Wednesday. With the lack of manpower needed to fully staff the funding, the State Emergency Operations Center came in to assist the county in performing the tests. Volunteers came from Martin, Brown, Nicollet, and Faribault counties as well. Testing started at noon and by 1:00 p.m., over 100 people had come in and received tests. "This is the most I've seen with complete families coming," said Terri Dresen with the State Emergency Operations Center. As the summer months continue, Oschendorf warns Watonwan County residents to follow safety guidelines as they enjoy summertime activities. "Well certainly enjoy the nice weather. Social distance, wear a mask when you're not around your family. Avoid large groups. Wash your hands. THose are the easiest, most basic things we can do to slow down the spread and that's what we need to remember to do." Watonwan County Health