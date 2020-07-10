The Minnesota insulin safety net program officially launched as of July 1 allowing Minnesotans who are in urgent need of insulin (less than a seven-day supply on hand) to access the life-saving drug through their pharmacy.

The program – implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy – was created to help Minnesotans facing difficulty affording their insulin.

The program is made up of two parts including:

• The urgent need program for eligible Minnesotans to receive a once-per-year 30-day supply of insulin immediately at their pharmacy for no more than a $35 co-pay

• The continuing need program for eligible Minnesotans to receive up to a one-year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.

Those eligible for the urgent need program must:

• Live in Minnesota

• Have an urgent need

• Have a current prescription

• Pay more than $75 each month for their prescription

• Not be enrolled in Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare

• Present a valid Minnesota ID card, driver’s license or permit, or tribal-issued ID to the pharmacy.

For children under age 18, a parent or legal guardian must provide the pharmacy with their proof of residency.

To apply, visit MNinsulin.org to print the application. Bring the completed application to a local pharmacy.

All pharmacies in Minnesota must participate.

Those who are unable to print the application, may ask their pharmacist to provide them with an “urgent need insulin application” to complete at the pharmacy.

Those who have an ongoing need for affordable insulin, are encouraged to contact a trained MNsure navigator for free help applying for the continuing need program through an insulin manufacturer’s patient assistance program. Go to MNinsulin.org to search for a navigator in the area.

