Larry Filippi of Contegrity Group, Inc., which is serving in the role of construction manager, and John McNamara of Wold Architects, which is serving as the architect, for the Redwood County government services building (GSB) renovation project met with the Redwood County board July 7 to talk about the project and to present the bid information that was submitted.

The county board has been in the planning phase of upgrading the former Redwood County human services building located east of the courthouse for some time, and at the end of the presentation by Filippi and McNamara, the commissioners approved the low bids for 14 categories of work at the site.

The total cost for the 14 bids that were awarded came in at $1,231,117.

In addition as part of the presentation, the board saw the total cost estimate for the project, including fees, contingency and general conditions which has a price tag of $1,921,017. The project total came in lower than estimates.

According to Filippi, the bids in total came in 15 percent below the February estimate of $2.1 million.

Filippi said the bid process resulted in a number of bidders for the majority of the categories, adding many of those who were awarded the bid for the work are in a 45-mile radius of Redwood Falls.

The county has cash available to cover the costs of this project, including those in reserve as well as those it received from recent sales of county property.

According to a project schedule, the plan is to begin the work on the building later this month with an anticipated occupancy date in March 2021.

In other action during its July 7 meeting, the county board:

• Acknowledged the retirement of Kathy Hillmer, Redwood County assessor, effective July 31, 2020.

• Approved the permanent transfer of $13,706.21 from the building fund to the road and bridge fund for the purchase of a rotary mower.

• Discussed next steps in establishing the county budget for 2021.