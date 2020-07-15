Dr. Tami Such, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mayville State University, Mayville, ND, announces that the following students have been listed on the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester at Mayville State University.

In order to be named to the Dean's List, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.

Students receiving this university honor are:

• Joshua Dohman, Shelly, MN

• Lisa Johnson, Crookston, MN



ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY

St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,135 students during spring semester 2020.

SCSU offers more than 13,000 students more than 200 undergraduate and graduate programs in business, education, fine arts and humanities, science and engineering and social sciences.

St. Cloud State is located 70 miles northwest of the Twin Cities along the banks of the Mississippi River and has one of the strongest international programs in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system; has one of three business colleges in Minnesota nationally accredited at the undergraduate and graduate level; and is one of the largest producers of new educators in the country.



Crookston, MN

• Precious Adams, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude