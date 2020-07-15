The Congregation of Sisters of St. Joseph recently made grants of $5,000 available for COVID-19-related emergencies in areas where the Sisters reside, and they’ve awarded one to the Golden Link.

These grants were directed to non-profit organizations recommended by one or more of the Sisters and associates and represent the congregation’s desire to continue its mission to the “dear neighbor” as it did formerly through its education and health care institutions.

Associates including Link past president Gaye Wick, Mary Normandin and Carol Romance along with Sister Pat Murphy, initiated visits with local organizations.