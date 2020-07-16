Public hearing July 27; public can also direct comments to CPD Chief Biermaier.

Crookston Police officers could be equipped with body cameras before the end of this month.

The purchase of the cameras was previously included in CPD Chief Paul Biermaier’s budget for this year, and if not for delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt. Darin Selzler told the Crookston City Council this week, CPD officers would probably be wearing them by now.

Before the officers can be equipped with the cameras, per statute, a public hearing must be held and the public must be given an opportunity, in addition to the public hearing, to comment on the matter. The public hearing will be held at the council’s next meeting on Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. in the city hall council chambers. It’s possible the City will restore its live audio stream of council meetings, technology put in place earlier in the pandemic, in time for the meeting and provide a number for residents to call in if they don’t feel like attending the meeting in person.

Selzler, who has been the CPD’s point-person on the body cameras and necessary training of officers, said that if all goes as planned, CPD officers will be wearing their cameras as soon as possible after the July 27 public hearing.

A Times’ story previewing the potential purchase of the body cameras in 2019 estimated their cost at $27,700.

Selzler said a representative of the body camera supplier was at the CPD last week training staff, in sort of a “train the trainer” situation. Over the next two weeks, the training will intensify, he said.

If you’d like to comment, email Biermaier at pbiermaier@crookston.mn.us or mail your comments to the CPD at 321 West Robert Street, Crookston, MN 56716.

Read the latest draft of the CPD’s body-worn camera policy at http://www.crookston.mn.us/ns/sites/default/files/2020%2007%2010%20CPD%20BWC%20Policy%20-%20DRAFT.pdf