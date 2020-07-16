"It just seemed that it was time— they say you know when it's time and you just do."

After 40 years as an educator in the St. James School District— and the last 25 as Dean of Students— Gene Hildebrandt announced his retirement earlier this year in a letter to the district.

"There have been many more ups than downs," wrote Hildebrandt. "The students have definitely been the highlight of my time here. Getting them to accomplish more than they thought possible was always my goal."

"It is time to let someone else have all the fun!"

Upon the notice of his retirement, St. James Middle School/High School Principal Karla Beck sent out an email to staff congratulating Hildebrandt on his retirement.

"When I was a community member and parent, I understood that Gene was a good Dean of Students," wrote Beck. "When I was a teacher in the MSHS for eight years, I knew that Gene was great at his job. But it was about a month into being the Principal in this building that I realized that Gene was indispensable as a Dean."

"His heart for the 'underdog', the less privileged or less inspired, the kids on the edge, the students we would have lost as drop-outs or to the Alternative School (ALC) was revealed to me in a day-to-day working partnership that I will always value."

"I love helping new people that are uncomfortable and give you that deer in the headlights look and you go 'I'm going to make that kids day better today'," said Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt joined the district as a student teacher in 1980 at the Armstrong School. After two years of student teaching, Hildebrandt taught special education for 14 years before assuming the role of Dean of Students.

“Those first 14 years doing special education were some of the most eye-opening and best years of my teaching career. Every single kid got better and better all the way through.”

Hildebrandt still keeps in contact with some kids that were in the special education program.

One of Hildebrandt's fondest memories is walking across the football field at graduation with a student who had trouble walking to get her diploma.

“That was as good as it gets.”

After a decade and a half in the special education department, Hildebrandt was asked by then High School Principal Tony Faith to assume the role of Dean of Students midway through the school year.

"I tried it, and it was what I was meant to do it seemed like," said Hildebrandt. "I wasn't coming to work. I was there to help solve problems and make things better and stop problems from happening. I loved it. Absolutely loved it."

In his years as a Dean of Students, Hildebrandt says he has grown more compassionate, and understanding that oftentimes students are bringing problems from home to school.

"Anytime you're dealing with kids that are in trauma and you're not always catching them at their best moments, it's hard to bring them back that things aren't always as bad as they think they are. Trying to get them to realize there's always brighter days ahead."

As Dean of Students, Hildebrandt was part of seeing a growing graduation rate, and helping students figure out a plan of action after high school.

Hildebrandt adds that each principal and superintendent he worked for truly cared about kids and were in education for the right reasons.

In addition to being the Dean of Students, Hildebrandt coached football, softball, and had an illustrious career as a wrestling head coach for St. James.

"Coaching helped tremendously because there you're trying to solve problems so your team can do the best it can and individuals can do the best they can. So you're always trying to bring people up because everybody benefits when you do that."

Hildebrandt still plans to substitute at Northside and St. James High School as well as Loyola, Slayton, Heron Lake, Windom, and Comfrey— where he has family in education.