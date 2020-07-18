On July 13 and 14, 2020 the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Department and the Redwood Falls Police Department executed multiple search warrants in the cities of Redwood Falls and Vesta.

As a result of these warrants, multiple arrests have been made.

These arrests are related to several area burglaries, thefts and controlled substance crimes.

Formal charges are pending at this time.

Assisting agencies included the Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Mountain Lake Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain